Abrogation of Article 370: Congress, PDP stage protests, observe black day in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, staged protest rallies and observed black day on the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. The opposition parties demanded the restoration of statehood and special status for J&K. J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani with party leaders during a protest in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

J&K Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani criticised the BJP-led Centre for failing to curb the rise in terror attacks in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

Wani, dressed in black, led hundreds of Congress workers carrying black flags in a rally here. Chanting slogans against the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and in favour of statehood restoration, the protestors sat on a dharna after being stopped by police from proceeding further.

Flanked by senior leaders and former ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Raman Bhalla, and former legislator Ravinder Sharma, Wani said August 5 has become the darkest day in J&K’s history.

“It is a day when our prosperous, happy state was downgraded into a union territory, its historic statehood and special status snatched, and bifurcated into two UTs. We are marking it as a black day, wearing black clothes and badges to protest against this injustice,” Wani told reporters.

He held the BJP and its government responsible for the decision, which he called a “draconian measure”.

“For this symbol of injustice to the people, they are celebrating this day as UT Divas,” he added.

He slammed the BJP for celebrating the downgrading of the historical Dogra state on this day and said that it is a black day for the people of Jammu and Kashmir who lost their identity, status, dignity and rights on this day five years ago.

“BJP should explain to the people what has been achieved in the past five years as J&K has gained number one position in unemployment, unprecedented price rise and people subjected to tax terrorism, power tax, smart meters, water tax, toll tax and a record increase in all government fees”, he said.

Meanwhile, the PDP also held a protest rally in Gandhinagar here.

Led by party general secretary Amrik Singh Reen and spokesperson Virender Singh, the PDP workers wore black badges and raised anti-BJP slogans, demanding the restoration of the special status and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police did not allow them to move towards the national highway, prompting them to hold a brief sit-in.

“We are observing this day as a black day. We held protests against the BJP which destroyed our state. We are demanding restoration of the special status of J&K”, Vijender Singh told reporters.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, which formalised the division, came into effect on October 31, 2019.