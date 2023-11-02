: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said that abrogation of Article 370 was a “political earthquake” and that “Jammu with only two parliamentary seats doesn’t fall in the list of priority for the BJP”. Abrogation of Article 370 was ‘political earthquake’: Altaf Bukhari (HT File)

Addressing displaced persons at the party headquarters here, Bukhari on Tuesday said that the displaced persons, who live in the border areas, were always the first line of defence and first to give sacrifices for the nation.

“Probably, people in Delhi people don’t realise this. A quake came on August 5, 2019 and it caused widespread damage. Those, who triggered this quake probably didn’t think that we were also humans,” he said.

Bukhari said that the people have tested all the parties in the past 72 years and trying Apni Party for a five-year term would not be a big gamble compared to the past seven decades.

“Every party shouts on the top of its voice. One says we removed Article 370 and that it was the slogan of Jan Sangh but what have you given to J&K and its people,” he said.

“I firmly believe that politics is not based on religion. Politics is politics. Jammu has only two seats in the parliament. So, it has always remained a sacrificial goat. Earlier, Congress used the people of Jammu and you are playing into the hands of BJP,” he said.

Bukhari assured that his party will resolve all pending issues of the displaced persons if they were voted to power in Jammu and Kashmir.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravi Krishnan Khajuria A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city. ...view detail