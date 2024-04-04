ACB arrests Haryana coop dept joint registrar on graft charge

A team of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Naresh Kumar Goyal, joint registrar of the cooperation department, from Panchkula on charges of corruption on Wednesday. A team of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Naresh Kumar Goyal, joint registrar of the cooperation department, from Panchkula on charges of corruption on Wednesday. (Representational image)

The accused was arrested by the ACB team in connection with the multi-crore rupee scam that was unearthed in the cooperation department in the past few days. A government spokesperson said that the ACB so far has arrested 14 persons, including 10 senior officials and four private persons.

Goyal is accused of embezzling crores of rupees of government money along with his co-accused.

The ACB said that the assistant registrar of the cooperation department, the cooperative society, the district registrar cooperative society were purchasing flats and land etc. in their personal interest from the amount deposited in the government account in connivance with the auditor. Government records, bank account details etc. were also forged in the government records by these officers.

The ACB said that embezzlement of about ₹100 crore in the name of integrated cooperative development project has come to the fore. The integrated cooperative development project is being run by the cooperation department, Haryana. Under this project, various types of programmes are organised in rural and agricultural sectors and development of cooperatives is done.

The spokesman said that the team of Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested six gazetted officers involved, four other officials of ICDS Rewari and four private persons involved in it. The accused have been identified as audit officer Balwinder, deputy chief auditor Yogendra Agarwal, district registrar cooperative societies, Karnal, Rohit Gupta, assistant registrar cooperative societies (ARCS) Anu Prayas, Ramkumar, Jitendra Kaushik and Krishna Beniwal.

Similarly, IDP Rewari accountant Sumit Agarwal, development officer Nitin Sharma and Vijay Singh of the same department have been arrested. Four private persons namely Stalin Jit, Natasha Kaushik, Subhash and Rekha have been arrested in this case.

The spokesperson appealed to the public that if any officer or employee demands a bribe for doing government work, then inform the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau’s toll-free number - 1800-180-2022 and 1064.