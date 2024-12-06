After bid on Sukhbir’s life, Punjab Police tighten security of Akali leaders

In wake of the assassination bid on former deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab Police has tightened the security of all leaders who have been awarded tankhah (religious punishment) by the Akal Takht. In wake of the assassination bid on former deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab Police has tightened the security of all leaders who have been awarded tankhah (religious punishment) by the Akal Takht. (HT File)

According to top functionaries of the Punjab Police, Akali leaders, including SAD working president Balwinder Bhunder, Daljeet Singh Cheema, Sucha Singh Langah, Maheshinder Grewal, Adesh Partap Kairon, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Bikram Majithia, rebel leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Hira Singh Gabria and former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur have been provided heavy security cover.

While a few leaders already had security, a reassessment was done in the past two days in view of the increased threat perception.

It has been learnt that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that guards the Badal family has also reviewed their protocols.

Meanwhile, the security of an Akali Dal leader accompanying Sukhbir at the time of the attack has been upped after radicals accused him of removing attacker Narain Singh Chaura’s turban in the melee after the attack. The said leader is also facing backlash on social media.

A senior Punjab Police functionary said, “The religious punishment to Sukhbir and SAD leaders and their acceptance for the role in mishandling Sikh affairs, including Bargari sacrilege, has triggered emotions of a section of Sikhs. We don’t want to take any chance.”

Instructions have also been issued to the cops guarding the protectees to not buckle under religious pressure, as was seen in the case of Z-plus protectee Sukhbir, who was left uncovered by his security when he was fired at. The Z-plus security was asked to stand away at the gate where Sukhbir was doing Sewa when ex-terrorist Narain Singh Chaura opened fire at Sukhbir with the aim of assassinating him.