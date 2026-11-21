Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested key shooter Harpreet Singh alias Happy Bahman, who was wanted in the murder of ASI Iqbal Singh in Tarn Taran, after a brief exchange of fire at a hotel in Zirakpur on Friday, said director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav. Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Bahman, arrested following a brief gunfight at a Zirakpur hotel. (HT) more

Happy Bahman, a resident of Tarn Taran, was arrested by an AGTF team after a tip-off. He was staying on the first floor of a hotel with a woman when the team surrounded the building. Police recovered a PX-3 pistol from him and arrested the female accomplice during the operation.

ASI Iqbal Singh, who was posted with the Counter-Intelligence Wing in Ferozepur, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Tarn Taran district on October 11, 2026.

The DGP said the AGTF teams launched a manhunt to track down the perpetrators. Police teams tracked the suspect through several locations, including Chandigarh, Delhi, and Jaipur, before locating him in Zirakpur. Further investigation is underway to establish the involvement of other associates, he said.

Special director general of police (AGTF) Promod Ban said a team led by AGTF DSP Rajan Parminder Singh cordoned off the hotel premises to apprehend the accused. He stated that during the cordon-and-search operation, an exchange of fire ensued, leaving Happy Bahman injured before he was overpowered and arrested on the spot. He added that Bahman has been taken to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

He said one more accused has been identified and police teams have launched a manhunt to nab him.

A case under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act had been registered at Police Station Sirhali, Tarn Taran.