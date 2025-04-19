AIP holds protest in Handwara against arrests over anti-Israel posts

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Friday staged a protest march in Handwara against the recent arrests of local youths who had uploaded social media posts criticising Israel and urging a boycott of Israeli products. Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Friday staged a protest march in Handwara against the recent arrests of local youths who had uploaded social media posts criticising Israel and urging a boycott of Israeli products. (Representational image)

The protest, led by AIP senior leader and MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed, was joined by dozens of AIP activists and supporters. The protesters raised slogans demanding the immediate release of the detained youths and condemned the stifling of democratic expression.

Sheikh Khursheed and other protesters were stopped by police authorities during the march. However, officials assured the MLA that the detained youths, who were involved in uploading the video, would be released soon.

“The people of Jammu & Kashmir voted in large numbers not for silence, but so that their voice could reach the highest platforms. Elected representatives have a duty to represent the sentiments and aspirations of the people, not suppress them,” Sheikh Khursheed told mediapersons.