AIP questions NC over job application fee waiver promise

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi on Wednesday questioned the implementation of the National Conference’s 2024 manifesto commitment to waive application fees for job aspirants applying through recruitment agencies such as Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Commission (JKPSC). Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi

The NC had promised that its government would “waive off all application fees for job aspirants” applying to JKSSB, JKPSC and other recruitment institutions in the UT.

However, government figures, cited by AIP, show that JKSSB and JKPSC collected approximately ₹113.93 crore in examination and application fees during 2023-24 to 2025-26, against 15,964 advertised posts and more than 21 lakh applications.

Nabi said the figures raise a straightforward question: What happened to the promise of zero application fees?

“Unemployed youth were promised relief from application charges, but instead crores have been collected from the same aspirants. For a young person struggling to find employment, repeatedly paying application and examination fees for uncertain and often delayed recruitment processes is a real financial burden,” he said.

AIP said the government should provide a year-wise and agency-wise account of the fees collected, along with a clear explanation of why the manifesto commitment has not been implemented.