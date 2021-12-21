Akali MLA and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia booked in drug case

Punjab Police booked former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug racket case on Monday night.

Though senior police officials were tightlipped, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted: “After 5.5 years of fight against the corrupt system run by the Badal Family & Captain and delay of 4 years without action taken on ED & STF reports against Majithia. Finally now, after pushing for credible officers in positions of power and influence first step has been taken!”

Sidhu, 58, is an arch political opponent of Majithia, 45, who is a three-time SAD MLA from Majitha constituency in the border district of Amritsar. “An FIR has been registered in Punjab Police Crime Branch against the main culprits of the drug trade on the basis of a February 2018 STF report wherein I demanded this four years ago. It is a slap on the face of all those powerful who slept for years on issues at the heart of Punjab’s soul,” Sidhu shared on social media. “Justice will not be served until main culprits behind drug mafia are given exemplary punishment; this is merely a first step. Will fight till punishment is given which acts as deterrent for generations. We must choose honest and righteous and shun drug traffickers and their protectors,” he added.

Badal Senior alleges political vendetta

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal termed the police action on expected lines, saying the Congress government had changed three DGPs just to book his family members, including Majithia. Majithia is the brother of his daughter-in-law and Bathinda SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

“I want to tell this (Congress) government that book me also and take me along wherever you want to. I was booked 100 times and even my wife was not spared. This is nothing but political vendetta,” Badal said on the sidelines of a political gathering in Muktsar.

Twists and turns in case against Majithia

The Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government’s efforts to book Majithia in the drug case ahead of the Punjab assembly elections has seen several twists and turns. Last Monday, a letter purportedly written by the Bureau of Investigation (BOI) chief AS Asthana surfaced on social media in which he said he was against booking Majithia on the basis of a 2018 special task force (STF) report lying in a sealed cover with the Punjab and Haryana high court. The four-page letter dated December 11 was addressed to then director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and found its way to social media from an anonymous foreign number.

Senior police officials, privy to the development, confirmed that the pages were part of Asthana’s confidential note to his boss in which he sought more legal scrutiny of the facts before registering an FIR as follow-up to a 2018 report STF head Harpreet Singh Sidhu that was submitted to the high court.

Pressure from Punjab Congress chief Sidhu

The Channi government has of late been under mounting pressure from state Congress chief Sidhu to act on the STF report on alleged complicity of certain political leaders and police officials in the drug racket.

In his letter, Asthana said that a perusal of the high court orders shows that certain statements were recorded by the Enforcement Directorate of accused in the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case, namely Jagdish Bhola, Jagjit Singh Chahal and Maninder Singh Bittu Aulakh.

The high court had entrusted the ED report to STF head Sidhu with a direction to examine the same. “Therefore, the report prepared and submitted by the STF chief was essentially for the assistance and benefit of the high court. It was not a report made in course of investigation in NDPS cases in the exercise of the STF in the usual course of action,” the letter read.

He added that the record suggest that this report was, on one hand handed over to the ED and on the other, it was handed over to the advocate general, Punjab, for consideration and hence, the state government, under the high court orders, constituted a committee of the Punjab DGP and additional chief secretary (Home) to examine it.

Curiously, Asthana wrote the letter to the DGP before availing two-day medical leave that ended on Sunday and the same evening he was admitted in a Mohali hospital amid reports of pressure mounting on him to give a nod to take action against Majithia.

Majithia has already moved high court

Meanwhile, Majithia has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, pleading that he be made party in the Jagdish Bhola drug racket case as his image was being tarnished by his political opponents.