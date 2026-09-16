SBI invites applications for Group CISO post with ₹2.5 crore salary. How to apply

The State Bank of India is inviting applications for the role of Group Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) with a salary of up to ₹2.5 crore per annum. The selected candidate will lead the bank’s cybersecurity strategy and security operations. SBI has announced a vacancy for Group CISO post. (Bloomberg File Photo )

SBI announced the vacancy in a recent notification on its website. The job applications have been open since September 4, 2026 and will close on September 24, 2026.

Who can apply for SBI Group CISO post? According to SBI’s notification under Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2026-27/21, the applicant must have relevant IT experience and meet the age criteria.

The maximum age limit for selection is 57 years. This means that the applicant must not be more than 57 years of age on August 31, 2026.

Furthermore, the applicant must have 15 to 20 years of experience in IT or information technology.

Only citizens of India can apply for the position.

What educational qualifications do applicants need to have? To be eligible to apply for SBI Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) post, the applicant must have one of the following degrees: B.Tech/ B.E. in Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Software Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communications Engineering/Cyber Security or Equivalent Degree in the above specified disciplines with a minimum score of 50%.

Or

MCA or M. Tech/ M. Sc in Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communications Engineering/Cyber Security or Equivalent Degree in above specified disciplines. (From a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies

Where will the selected candidate be posted? The Group CISO may be posted in Mumbai or Navi Mumbai.

How can one apply for the Group CISO post? You can find more information here.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.