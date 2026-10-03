Delhi cooperative societies ordered to conduct structural, fire and lift safety audits, submit report in 30 days

The Delhi Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) has directed all cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) in the capital to conduct comprehensive safety audits of their buildings and common facilities, identify structural and other safety risks and undertake corrective measures. The RCS further directed managing committees to inspect their buildings and common areas for structural damage. (DDA/ Representational image)

In a circular issued on October 1, the RCS referred to Rule 106 of the Delhi Cooperative Societies Rules, 2007, which places responsibility on the management committees of housing societies for repairs, maintenance and regular inspection of their properties. The rule also requires societies to prepare and regularly update disaster management and fire prevention plans.

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The circular said all CGHS must undertake a comprehensive safety audit covering “structural safety audit through qualified structural engineers/agencies”, verification of valid fire safety certificates or NOCs and proper functioning of firefighting and safety installations. Societies have also been asked to verify valid lift inspection and safety certificates and ensure proper maintenance of lifts.

The RCS further directed managing committees to inspect their buildings and common areas for structural damage, major cracks, seepage, leakage, damage to roofs or external walls and defects in staircases or any other condition that could adversely affect the safety of buildings and occupants.

“Any serious structural or safety deficiency posing an imminent risk to life or property must be brought immediately to the notice of the competent authority,” the circular said, adding that precautionary measures should be taken.

Where defects or safety deficiencies are found, managing committees have been directed to take immediate remedial action. If intervention by a civic or other competent authority is required, societies have been asked to take up the matter with agencies including the DDA, MCD and Delhi Fire Service and pursue it until necessary action is taken.

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The order also reiterates that managing committees must ensure regular inspection, timely repairs and maintenance, building safety and proper maintenance of disaster management and fire prevention plans. Societies have been asked to maintain records of inspections, deficiencies identified and action taken.

The RCS has directed management committees to submit a compliance report to its office within three weeks, while the circular also refers to a consolidated compliance report being submitted within 30 days.

The directive comes following a series of fatal fires and building collapses in Delhi over the past few months. In April 2025, 11 people were killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Mustafabad. In 2026, six people died in a building collapse in Saidulajab in May, while a fire at a B&B in Hauz Rani in June killed 23 people. A Palam building fire in March killed nine people, including three children, and most recently, a five-storey building housing PG accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan in September, killing seven.