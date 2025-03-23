Menu Explore
Alleging foul play, BJP seeks probe in ex-MLA’s death

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 23, 2025 09:16 AM IST

BJP state spokesman and senior leader Altaf Thakur said that the deceased leader was fit and fine and after meeting him a day before his death, I didn’t find that he was suffering from any sort of depression.

Ruling out former legislator and senior BJP leader’s death as suicide, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday demanded formation of the SIT and questioning of the BJP leaders PSO’s to find out the truth behind death of party leader.

Ruling out former legislator and senior BJP leader’s death as suicide, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday demanded formation of the SIT and questioning of the BJP leaders PSO’s to find out the truth behind death of party leader. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

A former legislator and senior BJP leader on Thursday allegedly died by suicide inside his official government accommodation in Srinagar.

“We have suspicion over his death. We have serious doubt over it. This is not a suicide but some conspiracy,” Altaf Thakur said while flanked by other senior party leaders.

Thakur said that the way rifle was placed on his body is full of suspicion. Under what circumstances his death took place needs to be investigated...”Police has already given a statement but we request J&K DGP, IG Kashmir and SSP Srinagar they should investigate it as we think it’s not a suicide but a murder,” he said.

