Amarnath Yatra footfall crosses 5-lakh mark

Highest-ever number of pilgrims to visit cave shrine was 6.35 lakh in 2011; 52-day annual pilgrimage, which started on June 29 will conclude on August 19. Pilgrims en-route to the cave shrine during the Amarnath Yatra. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

: More than five lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir so far, making it the highest footfall in 12 years.

The 52-day annual pilgrimage, which started on June 29, is being conducted under tight security and will conclude on August 19.

“We have touched the five lakh mark, which is a new record. The credit goes to the local people. It is because of their cooperation that such an atmosphere has been created,” divisional commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said.

Pilgrims from across the country are turning up to pay obeisance at the shrine located at a height of 3,880 metres that houses a naturally forming ice stalagmite revered as the Shiva Lingam.

Pilgims usually trek 36km up the mountainous path to the shrine from the Pahalgam base camp in south Kashmir or take the shorter but tougher 14-km trek from the Baltal side in central Kashmir.

The administration and security agencies have been meeting regularly to review the arrangements. Tight security is in place with road opening parties, area domination parties, security at camping sites and CCTVs at strategic locations.

The number of pilgrims has been on the rise over the past three years with 4.45 lakh visiting in 2023 and 3.65 lakh in 2022.

The Covid pandemic played spoilsport in 2021 and 2020, but the pilgrim footfall in 2019 was 3.42 lakh when the yatra was abruptly cut short by the government ahead of the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

The highest-ever number of pilgrims to visit the shrine was in 2011 and 2012 at 6.35 lakh and 6.22 lakh, respectively.

In two decades, the lowest number of pilgrims to visit the shrine, besides the Covid years, was in 2003 at 1.7 lakh. In 2016, just 2.2 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the shrine after violence gripped the Kashmir Valley following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kokernag on July 8, a week after the commencement of the pilgrimage.

Bidhuri said: “Besides the religious aspect, Amarnath Yatra is not only beneficial for the economy, but the pilgrims also become brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir. This gives a boost to tourism.”