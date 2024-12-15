Amid turmoil, SAD shuns events to mark foundation day

Amid the turmoil in the party, for the first time in recent history Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) did not observe its foundation day on December 14 on a large scale. Shiromani Akali Dal

As has been the norm in the past, no akhand paath (uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) was organised in the complex of Golden Temple this year to mark the 104th foundation day of the party, nor was any symbolic activity conducted by the party leaders anywhere in the state to mark the day, which was generally celebrated with enthusiasm by the party’s rank and file under the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Moreover, the delegate session to be held on December 15 for the election of the party president at Teja Singh Samundri Hall has also been deferred till further notice.

The party leaders did post messages on the social media posts from the official handle of the party. “All the Punjabis and caretakers of Punjabiat are offered many many congratulations on the 104th foundation of the oldest party of the country and Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)”, reads the post shared on the Facebook handle of the party.

The post further reads, “The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which is the representative party of Panth and mother party of Punjabis, has always struggled for Punjab and its existence with commitment. Today, there is a need to understand anti-Punjab forces and secure our regional force by uniting. Future of Punjab and Punjabis will be safe only then”. Sukhbir also congratulated the party workers on the foundation day on social media.

Senior SAD leader Gulzar Singh Ranike said all the leaders including Sukhbir gathered at Akal Takht Sahib a day before for ardaas of the completion of tankhah (religious punishment).

“They paid obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib (sanctum sanctorum of Golden Temple). Foundation day was also considered but the entire focus was on the atonement ardaas. The party workers and leaders are also busy with civic body polls,” Ranike said.

Former MLA and rebel Akali leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala however said that in the absence of Sukhbir Singh Badal who has resigned from the post, the party’s working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar should have organised the ceremony at the Akal Takht Sahib to mark the foundation day.

“He should have given a call for all the party leaders to reach Akal Takht and put up a united front. Since we have dissolved our group, we would have also participated,” he said.

Another SAD leader said the party is grappling with a lot of issues right now.

“Besides the acceptance of Sukhbir’s resignation, there is an Akal Takht directive to re-organise the party in six months and initiate a recruitment drive,” the Akali leader said, pleading anonymity.