Annual data I Chandigarh gets a breath of fresh air as PM10 drops 26%

The city recorded a 26% decline in PM10 levels in 2025-26 compared to the previous year, according to data presented at a meeting of the Air Quality Monitoring Committee (AQMC) under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). PM10 refers to airborne particulate matter measuring 10 micrometres or less in diameter. These particles include dust, soot and smoke, which can be inhaled into the respiratory system. Common sources include construction activities, road dust and vehicle emissions. Exposure can aggravate respiratory illnesses. The level is also 21% lower than the 114 µg/m³ recorded in the base year 2017-18, indicating a steady improvement in the city’s air quality. (HT File)

According to the data, the annual average dropped to 90 micrograms per cubic meter – also read as µg/m³ which is the standard unit of measurement for concentration of tiny air pollutants – in 2025-26 compared to 121 µg/m³ in 2024-25. The level is also 21% lower than the 114 µg/m³ recorded in the base year 2017-18, indicating a steady improvement in the city’s air quality.

Chandigarh has also improved its ranking under Swachh Vayu Survekshan, moving from 27th in 2024 to eighth in 2025 and seventh in 2026 in Category-I, comprising cities with a population exceeding 10 lakh.

Director environment-cum-member secretary, Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), Saurabh Kumar said the improvement was largely thanks to the frequent winds that kept scattering the pollutants. “The mercury levels too have not seen much of dip due to which temperature inversion – phenomenon where a layer of warm air sits over a layer of cooler air and traps pollutants near the Earth’s surface – did not kick in,” he said, adding that all departments are working together on enforcement and awareness to tackle the issue.

MC processes to maintain air quality reviewed

According to the municipal corporation, four mechanised road sweepers, covering about 240 km a day, remain active while 11 water sprinklers, including fogging machines and anti-smog guns, are used to keep pollution levels low. With winter approaching and pollution levels expected to rise due to firecracker bursting, traffic, stubble and biomass burning, the committee has directed the MC to operate all NCAP-funded machinery strictly in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and CPCC guidelines. Each machine must maintain a daily logbook supported by photographs or GPS records, while deployment will be prioritised at pollution hotspots, major roads and construction sites. Machines cannot be diverted for other purposes and must be operated only by trained and authorised personnel. Any machine remaining idle for more than three days must be reported to the CPCC.

Road sweeping is to take place on all major and arterial roads, preferably at night or during low-traffic hours. Dry sweeping that raises dust will be avoided, and collected dust will be disposed of only at authorised sites. The daily coverage target of around 240 km will also be monitored against planned routes.

Water sprinklers, fogging machines and anti-smog guns will be deployed at hotspots during dry, dusty and calm conditions. Their use must not result in waterlogging or slippery roads, and they will not be operated during rainfall or periods of very high humidity. Tree canopy washing will follow a fixed schedule, with operating hours and water consumption properly recorded.

The CPCC will also conduct fortnightly audits of the machinery to assess availability, deployment, logbooks, coverage, water consumption, dust disposal, maintenance, availability of spare parts and operator training.

The traffic police and education department have also been asked to run city-wide awareness campaigns involving schools, eco-clubs, residents welfare associations, market welfare associations and NGOs.

AQI remains satisfactory

On Friday, the AQI continued to remain satisfactory according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This season, there have only been two days where air quality has deteriorated into moderate conditions and not a single day with poor AQI till now.