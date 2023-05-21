Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / IIMC alumni meet held in Chandigarh

IIMC alumni meet held in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 21, 2023 12:42 AM IST

IIMC alumni from across the sectors based in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting, and discussed the current scenario of the communication industry

The annual connections meeting of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir chapter was held at Chandigarh Press Club on Saturday.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication alumni during the annual connections meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Indian Institute of Mass Communication alumni during the annual connections meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Alumni from across the sectors based in these states attended the meeting and discussed the current scenario of the communication industry.

President of the chapter, Alice Guram, said, “ It was decided to institute an award for mass communication professionals based in the upper north region.”

Senior alumni Dr Umesh Ghrera, Dr Rupesh K Singh, Ritesh Verma and others also addressed the gathering.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab himachal pradesh haryana chandigarh + 2 more
punjab himachal pradesh haryana chandigarh + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out