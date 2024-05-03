Anurag takes ‘Daro Mat’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi

After the Congress on Friday announced Rahul Gandhi’s switch from Amethi to the Rae Bareli seat, Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur hit out at the Congress leader and said going away from Amethi to Wayanad and then to Rae Bareli shows the fear of defeat. While talking to the media at the airport, Thakur, mocking Rahul Gandhi said, “Rahul till some time ago used to say ‘Daro Mat’ (do not be afraid) and now his switches sometimes from Amethi to Wayanad and then Wayanad to Rae Bareli, shows the fear of defeat in him.” (HT Photo)

Thakur was in Himachal to attend a BJP’s Panna Pramukh conference at Sujanpur in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency and was welcomed by BJP workers at Kangra airport. While talking to the media at the airport, Thakur, mocking Rahul Gandhi said, “Rahul till some time ago used to say ‘Daro Mat’ (do not be afraid) and now his switches sometimes from Amethi to Wayanad and then Wayanad to Rae Bareli, shows the fear of defeat in him.”

He also said that Rahul Gandhi could not provide justice to his sister because on one side Robert Vadra was seeking the ticket and on the other side Congress demanded a ticket for Priyanka Gandhi. There was no mention of Priyanka Gandhi in the list and this shows that something is going on in the Congress party.

Reacting to Congress’s decision to field Anand Sharma from Kangra, Thakur said, “You can make anyone a candidate to lose the election. People of Himachal have given all four seats to BJP in 2019, and 2014 and the party will again win all the four seats in the state.”