Anurag Thakur slams Himachal govt over delay in releasing ₹65-crore Himcare funds

Former Union minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Hamirpur, Anurag Singh Thakur, lashed out at the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government, highlighting its failure to clear outstanding dues amounting to approximately ₹65 crore under the Himcare and Ayushman Bharat schemes at AIIMS Bilaspur. He expressed concern that despite the National Health Authority having provided clearance for the release of eligible funds, the state government has failed to ensure timely payment of its dues. (HT File)

Thakur, who attended the governing body and institutional body meetings of AIIMS Bilaspur through video conference on Friday, said that the outstanding payments are putting financial pressure on AIIMS Bilaspur and affecting its smooth functioning.

Thakur expressed concern that despite the National Health Authority having provided clearance for the release of eligible funds, the state government has failed to ensure timely payment of its dues.

Lashing out at the state government, Tahkur said that the Himachal Pradesh government’s failure to clear health-related dues is not merely an institutional issue but directly affects the people of the state.

“Ayushman Bharat, the flagship health assurance initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was created to ensure that no poor and vulnerable citizen is denied treatment due to lack of money. However, by failing to make timely payments and by restricting the effective implementation of the scheme in the state, the Congress government is depriving Himachalis of the benefits of a central welfare programme,” he alleged.

He said that while the Union government is making resources available, the state government’s financial mismanagement is creating hurdles for patients, hospitals and healthcare institutions alike.

Thakur said that the Himachal Pradesh government is “breaking the back of the common Himachali” through its financial mismanagement, with pending liabilities affecting not only AIIMS Bilaspur but also the delivery of essential healthcare services to citizens. He demanded that the state government immediately clear the pending dues under Himcare and Ayushman Bharat, ensure uninterrupted access to treatment under the schemes and make timely payments to healthcare institutions.