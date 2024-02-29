 Armed duo throws eggs at car, robs Ludhiana couple in Mohali - Hindustan Times
Armed duo throws eggs at car, robs Ludhiana couple in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 29, 2024 06:04 AM IST

Police are on the lookout for a gang that robbed a Ludhiana-based couple of gold jewellery after throwing eggs at the windshield of their car in Handesra on Sunday.

Scared for their lives, the couple handed over three gold bangles, five rings, a gold chain and a gold mangal sutra. (HT File Photo)
The victims, Paras Ahuja and his wife, Sanjana, told police that they were headed back home from Haryana’s Jagadhri after attending a wedding.

On the way, they were forced to take a detour from the highway due to the ongoing farmers’ protest. Google Maps led them through Ambala Cantt towards Handesra.

While they were navigating the route, two youths on a motorcycle overtook their Maruti Suzuki Swift car near a factory. Suddenly, the pillion rider hurled eggs at their vehicle, obscuring their view.

Paras said he was forced to stop the car, when the other youth brandished a pistol, demanding all their cash and jewellery.

Scared for their lives, they handed over three gold bangles, five rings, a gold chain and a gold mangal sutra. As the duo fled, the couple filed a complaint at the Handesra police station on Sunday itself.

After verifying the complaint, police registered a case under Section 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday.

However, Handesra station house officer inspector Gurbir Singh said the victims were unable to pinpoint the location where they were robbed. Further investigation is underway to trace and arrest the robbers.

