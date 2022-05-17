At 31.4°C, Chandigarh experiences hottest May night since 2016
After a blistering maximum temperature of over 43°C on Saturday and Sunday, Chandigarh also recorded its hottest May night since 2016 on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday.
At 31.4°C, the night temperature was highest since 31.5°C on May 20, 2016, and also a first this year. It was officially declared as a “severe warm night” by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
A severe warm night is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and the minimum temperature goes over 6.5 degrees above normal. Similarly, a warm night is announced when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and the minimum temperature over 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.
Rising by 5 degrees in just a day, from 26.4°C on Sunday to 31.4°C on Monday, 8.7 degrees above normal, the minimum temperature hadn’t even crossed 30°C so far this year.
Speaking about why the night temperature went so high, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The day temperature had remained quite high for the past two days and due to Western Disturbances (WD), the sky got cloudy at night, which kept the heat from escaping. Even on Monday morning, the sky was a little cloudy and the warmer south-westerly winds had been replaced by the moisture-laden easterly winds.”
Day temp decreases, rain likely today
The maximum temperature, meanwhile, came down slightly, from 43°C on Sunday to 41°C on Monday. It was, however, still 3.4 degrees above normal. The fall in day temperature was attributed to the WD by IMD officials.
While rain evaded the city on Monday, dashing residents’ hopes, IMD has forecast light rain on Tuesday, but clear weather will return thereon.
“The rain on Tuesday won’t make much of a difference and the temperature is likely to shoot up again till the end of the week. A fresh WD is likely to affect the city from May 21. It is anticipated that this WD will be stronger and will bring more rain,” Singh added.
Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 41°C, while the minimum temperature will stay between 28°C and 30°C.
Admn issues advisory over heatwave
Amid the severe heat conditions, the UT administration has issued an advisory for residents. According to the administration, heatwave can lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Therefore, residents have been advised to avoid going out between 12 pm and 3 pm, drink sufficient water, wear lightweight and loose cotton clothes, and avoid strenuous activities.
Also, tea, coffee, alcohol and carbonated soft drinks should be avoided and homemade drinks like lassi and lemon water, along with ORS, should be consumed to beat the heat, the advisory states.
-
₹25-lakh relief for kin of biker killed in crash with stray cattle in Chandigarh
Over five years after a 45-year-old man was killed in a road accident involving stray cattle in Chandigarh, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of ₹25.27 lakh to hThe victim, Sanjeev Kumar'sPinjore-based family. The victim, Sanjeev Kumar, was riding pillion on the motorcycle of his colleague, Rajesh Kumar, while returning home from work on March 14, 2017, when the two-wheeler crashed into a stray cow.
-
Selling substandard water purifier costs company ₹6,000
Holding a water purifier company, its retailer and service company guilty of selling a substandard product and deficiency in services, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has awarded ₹3,000 compensation to a Chandigarh resident. The commission also directed Kent RO Systems Ltd, Noida; retailer Surindra Audio Video Centre, Chandigarh; and Smart Services, Panchkula, to refund ₹14,300, the cost of a resident of Sector 34ulty water purifier, theShashi Shekhar, along with ₹3,000 as litigation costs.
-
GMADA razes 40-year-old illegal market in Mohali’s Phase 1, frees 4 acres
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on Monday carried out a demolition drive at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Market in Phase 1 and reclaimed around four acres of government land. Officials said around 50 illegal temporary shops had come up at the market over four decades back. The drive continued till 3.30 pm, amid sloganeering by protesting shopkeepers. The Bharatiya Janata Party criticised the AAP-led Punjab government for “snatching the shopkeepers' livelihood”.
-
Half way into May, Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases already higher than March, April
Amid fluctuations in tricity's daily Covid-19 cases, the infection tally in May so far has already surpassed that in March and April. In March, 180 cases were reported in Chandigarh, followed by 133 in Mohali and 90 in Panchkula. Subsequently, in April, the figures had dipped to 140 in Chandigarh, 102 in Mohali and 50 in Panchkula, before climbing again in May. The last fatality was reported by Mohali on March 2.
-
Cadre war: Give security charge back to SSP Manisha Chaudhary, Haryana tells Chandigarh admn
UT administration's decision to take away the charge of senior superintendent of police (SSP, Security) from city's first woman SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary has not gone down well with the Haryana government that has termed it “dilution of powers” of Haryana officers. In the reshuffle of IPS officers posted in the city on May 9, the charge of SSP (Security) was taken from Chaudhary and given to DANIPS-cadre officer Manoj Kumar Meena.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics