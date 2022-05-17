At 31.4°C, Chandigarh experiences hottest May night since 2016

After a blistering maximum temperature of over 43°C on Saturday and Sunday, Chandigarh also recorded its hottest May night since 2016 on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday.

At 31.4°C, the night temperature was highest since 31.5°C on May 20, 2016, and also a first this year. It was officially declared as a “severe warm night” by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A severe warm night is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and the minimum temperature goes over 6.5 degrees above normal. Similarly, a warm night is announced when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and the minimum temperature over 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.

Rising by 5 degrees in just a day, from 26.4°C on Sunday to 31.4°C on Monday, 8.7 degrees above normal, the minimum temperature hadn’t even crossed 30°C so far this year.

Speaking about why the night temperature went so high, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The day temperature had remained quite high for the past two days and due to Western Disturbances (WD), the sky got cloudy at night, which kept the heat from escaping. Even on Monday morning, the sky was a little cloudy and the warmer south-westerly winds had been replaced by the moisture-laden easterly winds.”

Day temp decreases, rain likely today

The maximum temperature, meanwhile, came down slightly, from 43°C on Sunday to 41°C on Monday. It was, however, still 3.4 degrees above normal. The fall in day temperature was attributed to the WD by IMD officials.

While rain evaded the city on Monday, dashing residents’ hopes, IMD has forecast light rain on Tuesday, but clear weather will return thereon.

“The rain on Tuesday won’t make much of a difference and the temperature is likely to shoot up again till the end of the week. A fresh WD is likely to affect the city from May 21. It is anticipated that this WD will be stronger and will bring more rain,” Singh added.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 41°C, while the minimum temperature will stay between 28°C and 30°C.

Admn issues advisory over heatwave

Amid the severe heat conditions, the UT administration has issued an advisory for residents. According to the administration, heatwave can lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Therefore, residents have been advised to avoid going out between 12 pm and 3 pm, drink sufficient water, wear lightweight and loose cotton clothes, and avoid strenuous activities.

Also, tea, coffee, alcohol and carbonated soft drinks should be avoided and homemade drinks like lassi and lemon water, along with ORS, should be consumed to beat the heat, the advisory states.