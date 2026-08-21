Panama Canal is running low on water, and it's rationing ships to cope: What that means for global shipping

The auction bid to skip the queue at the Panama Canal last week was $4.6 million. It was paid by an empty liquefied petroleum gas supertanker, the G. Arete, and it was the highest fee the waterway has ever charged for a slot, Bloomberg reported. Days earlier, a container ship had paid $4 million for the same privilege. A container ship navigates the Agua Clara locks of the Panama Canal. (Bloomberg)

This reflection of a squeeze at the artificial waterway was formally acknowledged by the Panama Canal Authority, which admitted on Thursday that it was running short of water and would need to cut daily transits to cope up.

From September 4, the canal will cap daily transits at 34 vessels, down from an average of 35 through June and a design capacity of about 40, the authority said in an advisory.

From September 15, the cap drops to 32. The larger Neopanamax locks — the wider, third set of locks that were built to accommodate bigger container ships and gas carriers — will be limited to nine slots a day. The older Panamax locks will be restricted to 25 transits a day, and then 23.

The authority is also delaying two draft-limit cuts it had already scheduled rather than easing them. A draft limit is the depth at which a ship sits in the water; a lower draft limit forces vessels to carry less cargo per trip. A planned reduction to a Neopanamax maximum of 14.63 metres, originally due earlier, has been pushed to September 2, and a further cut to 14.48 metres has been pushed to October 1.

Rainfall in the canal's watershed from May through August has run 34% below the historical average, and inflows to the artificial lakes that feed the locks — Gatun and Alajuela — are 44% below normal, the authority said.

Panama is among the wettest countries in the world, which is why the shortfall matters as a regional signal as well as a local one. A strengthening El Niño, the Pacific warming pattern that reshapes global rainfall, is believed to be the reason for this lack of rainfall.

The canal authority has not ruled out further restrictions if the rains do not come.

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Why a canal runs out of water The Panama Canal is a lock canal. Unlike the Suez, which is a sea-level cut, it lifts and lowers ships between the Atlantic and Pacific through a stepped system fed entirely by fresh water from Gatun and Alajuela.

Every transit by a vessel spills water out to sea, and the lakes have to be topped up by rain. When rainfall falls short, the operator has two levers to pull — the number of ships it lets through, and the depth to which each ship can be loaded.

It is now pulling both.

Water is a sensitive subject in Panama for reasons that have nothing to do with shipping. The lakes that feed the canal also supply drinking water for about half of the country's 4.2 million people, AFP noted. Every litre spent floating a container ship to the Pacific is a litre not available to a household in Panama City. The authority is, in effect, rationing between the two demands.