At 35.7°C, Chandigarh logs hottest October day in 3 years

Chandigarh A day after monsoon retreated from the city, the maximum temperature rose from 35.3°C on Wednesday to 35.7°C on Thursday, 3.1 degrees above normal and highest in the month since 2021. Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said with the sky clearing up, the day temperature had gone up. (HT File)

Relief however is likely soon, with chances of rain on Saturday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The day temperature on Thursday was second only to 36.5°C on October 13, 2021.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said with the sky clearing up, the day temperature had gone up. “Due to the clear weather, the minimum temperature also dropped from 22.4°C to 20.5°C on Thursday, 0.4 degree below normal and lowest since before monsoon started,” he added.

Meanwhile, a new system is forming over the region, so relief from the heat is on the way. Cloudy weather is expected on Friday, while there are chances of light rain in the city on Saturday. Rain and cloudy weather are likely to make the days cooler again and the nights warmer. This is likely to continue over the weekend.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 35°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 24°C and 25°C.