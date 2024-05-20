At 47.2⁰C, Mewat hottest in Haryana

Parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday sweltered under severe heatwave conditions, with mercury soaring past 44°C across the region. Girls cover their faces on a hot summer day in Amritsar (PTI)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mewat recorded a maximum temperature of 47.2°C, the highest in the state and the region.

The weatherman has already issued a ‘red alert’ for ‘severe heatwave conditions at many places” till May 23 and said that the maximum temperature departure from normal exceeds by 5.3 notches.

While Sirsa recorded a maximum of 47⁰C, Sonepat saw the temperature soaring to 46.4⁰C.

In Punjab, Bathinda was the hottest, with a maximum temperature of 46.4⁰C.

IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said that there was no immediate relief in sight. “This is a very unusual weather pattern. We never had to issue continuously five-to-seven-day red alert warnings in Punjab over the past few years,” he said.

As per the IMD officials, it is the districts of west Malwa – especially Fazilka, Muktsar and Bathinda –are likely to be the worst hit by the severe heatwave over the next five days. Besides, some parts of the Majha region, Amritsar and Tarn Taran, will also experience a sweltering heatwave.

“Weather has been dry over the past few days, and many districts reported heatwave conditions on Sunday too. Maximum temperature in western Malwa region is likely to go up further in the coming days and may touch 47 or 48 ⁰C,” the IMD officials said.