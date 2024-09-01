Athawale’s party seeks 2 seats from BJP in Haryana

The Haryana unit of Republican Party of India (Athawale) has demanded two reserved seats of Haryana from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), both allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led Union government. Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment and president of the Republican Party of India (RPI), Ramdas Athawale, said his party will try to form an alliance with the ruling BJP for Haryana’s assembly elections in 2024. (HT File)

At a press conference in Karnal on Saturday, RPI (A)’s state president Ravi Kundli said that his party has sought Mullana (Ambala) and Nilokheri (Karnal) seats from the BJP, where their candidates could contest in alliance.

“However, if there is no response from them, our workers are ready to contest on at least 8-10 seats. If given opportunity, I’m ready to fight from Nilokheri seat,” he added.