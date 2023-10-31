Attack on slain Punjab kabaddi player’s kin: Two shooters among 5 arrested

Police arrested five persons, including two sharpshooters, for the attack on the relative of deceased kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian, on Monday. Police arrested five persons, including two sharpshooters, for the attack on the relative of deceased kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian, on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Senior superintendent of police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said on October 22, the accused had fired multiple shots at Nangal Ambian’s relative Gurmej Singh.

Bhullar said probe revealed two of the shooters, identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi and Amitpal Singh of Gurdaspur, were hired by one Husandeep Singh, who is settled in the USA, to kill Gurmej, as he had a property dispute with the latter.

The other three accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh, Vijay Masih and Husandeep’s father Harwinder Singh. Bhullar said Husandeep had sent ₹49,000 to Amandeep, who paid ₹24,000 to both the accused for committing the crime. Police have recovered three weapons, including .9mm pistol. from the accused. Nangal Ambian was killed by assailants during a kabaddi match in Jalandhar in March 2022.

