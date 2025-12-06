Bajwa moves HC, seeks extension of date for filing nomination papers

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking extension of date for filing of nomination papers for Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections. Leader of Opposition in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking extension of date for filing of nomination papers for Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections. (HT File)

The petition filed by Bajwa, which is yet to be taken up by the high court, also demands action into controversy surrounding an alleged audio clip of senior superintendent of police (SSP), Patiala, in which he is instructing officers to deploy cops as a “partisan force to sabotage opposition candidates” during the nomination process. SAD has already moved the high court on this issue and the PIL filed is listed for hearing on Monday. The petition alleges violence against Congress candidates and cites alleged incidents in which papers were torn of some candidates at different places allegedly by the workers of the ruling party. The plea alleges misuse of power and demands strict action against police officials who allegedly acted under the directions of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and either failed to control the violence or “displayed bias”. The plea is likely to be listed for hearing on Monday.

Nominations rejected, allege Cong candidates; SDM denies claims

Sangrur : Chaos erupted at the Sangrur SDM office on Friday after the nomination papers of two Congress candidates for the Zila Parishad elections were allegedly rejected.

Jaswinder Singh, former sarpanch of Lehal Kalan, and Congress candidate for the Bhai Ki Pashour Zila Parishad zone, alleged that they had submitted all the required documents the previous day. Today, they were asked to submit their bank statements. Upon arriving to submit the statements, they were reportedly told to wait. However, at approximately 6 pm, his name was removed from the final list of candidates, he alleged.

“This won’t be tolerated. We will contact the senior leadership and even knock at the doors of the HC against this harassment,” Singh said.

Ravinder Rinku, state president of the panchayat union, joined the protest in support of the candidates and condemned the action.

He stated that the candidates facing rejection were Jaswinder Rimpy from Bhai Ki Pashour and Gurjant Singh from the Balran zone, both of whom had submitted their documents the day before but their names have been allegedly removed from the list.

“We have been sitting here in the office since 10am. They told us repeatedly that they would reveal the list, but in the evening, they removed the names of both candidates, which is not fair in any way,” Rinku said.

When contacted, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Sangrur, Charanjot Singh Walia, denied the claims made by the protesting candidates.

Walia stated that they have not received any documents from these candidates.