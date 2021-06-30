Bambiha group claims responsibility for ex-Jalandhar Youth Cong chief’s murder

JALANDHAR

Gangster Davinder Bambiha group has claimed the responsibility for killing former Jalandhar Youth Congress chief Sukhmeet Singh Deputy, who was shot dead on June 20.

In a Facebook post, the group claimed that Sukhmeet, was leaking their information to the rival group and didn’t pay heed to their warning to stop his activities.

Jalandhar assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Harsimrat Singh trashed the allegations. “But we have asked our cybercrime wing to probe the matter,” he said.

Sukhmeet, 43, was shot dead in broad daylight by three unidentified assailants in the Gopal Nagar area of the city on June 20. Sukhmeet was convicted in the 2008 Mickey kidnapping case and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Police said Sukhmeet, also a former councillor, was going from the Workshop Chowk to Gopal Nagar on a bike when a car following him hit his two-wheeler from the rear.

Sukhmeet fell from the bike and the assailants fired 10-11 rounds at him. He sustained 8-9 bullet injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.