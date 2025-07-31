BAMS doctor shot at in Ferozepur

A local medical practitioner sustained bullet injuries following a gun attack at his clinic in Ferozepur city late Wednesday night, police said. The injured doctor was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Medical sources confirm that he is out of danger.

According to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhwinder Singh, the victim, identified as Inderjit Singh (44), a BAMS doctor, was present at his clinic located on local Malwal Road when three unidentified men arrived at the premises.

“An altercation reportedly broke out between the doctor and the trio over reasons that are still under investigation. During the scuffle, one of the attackers opened fire, injuring Dr Singh. The assailants fled the scene immediately after the incident,” the DSP added.

The injured doctor was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Medical sources confirm that he is out of danger.

“A case will be registered based on the statement of the victim, and further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits,” the DSP added.