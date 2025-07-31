Search
BAMS doctor shot at in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 09:34 am IST

According to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhwinder Singh, the victim, identified as Inderjit Singh (44), a BAMS doctor, was present at his clinic located on local Malwal Road when three unidentified men arrived at the premises.

A local medical practitioner sustained bullet injuries following a gun attack at his clinic in Ferozepur city late Wednesday night, police said.

“An altercation reportedly broke out between the doctor and the trio over reasons that are still under investigation. During the scuffle, one of the attackers opened fire, injuring Dr Singh. The assailants fled the scene immediately after the incident,” the DSP added.

“A case will be registered based on the statement of the victim, and further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits,” the DSP added.

