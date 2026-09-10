Five Orangutans rescued in Odisha get music therapy to ease stress

Wildlife experts are closely monitoring the stress and health levels of the five orangutans rescued from a casuarina forest in Odisha’s Balasore district, playing them soft and classical music as part of music therapy and providing toys and a cloth hammock, before they carry out DNA and other tests, an official from Nandankanan Zoological Park said on Thursday. Five orangutans rescued from Odisha’s Balasore forest remain under close health watch, with experts using music therapy to help them cope with stress.

The Centre for Wildlife Health of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology meanwhile advised the zoo officials against collecting blood samples for the next 10 days as the animals remain stressed. The samples will be used for DNA analysis and tests for infections and other health conditions. They will also help establish the animals’ species, breed, age and whether they are siblings or came from different mothers.

“They are being played soft and classical music as part of music therapy. The babies are experiencing mood changes after being separated from their mother. To help keep them calm and occupied, caretakers have provided toys and dolls, while a cloth hammock has been made for them to swing and rest,” said Nandankanan deputy director Pradeep Mirase.

Three of the animals are males aged between six months and one year, and standing roughly one to one-and-a-half feet tall. After being rescued and brought to the zoo on Tuesday night, one of the babies was found to have fever, two others showed symptoms of common cold, while another was infected with worms, following which deworming was done. They have also undergone sickle-cell anaemia testing.

The animals, housed in quarantine, have become more active after initially remaining largely inactive and have started responding to feeding of banana and mashed apple. “They are moving around, playing and responding to food, but we are closely observing their behaviour to determine whether they are stress-free or under stress,” Mirase said.

Officials plan to seek advice through video conferences from experts at Mysuru Zoo, known for its past experience in handling orangutans. The Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun is also being consulted for further treatment. “We will implement the recommendations of the experts as quickly as possible and take further decisions based on the animals’ condition and behaviour,” Mirase said.