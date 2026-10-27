Bank employee killed in Mohali hit-and-run

A 36-year-old bank employee was killed after a car hit his motorcycle near Amartex T-point in Phase 3 late Saturday night. The driver sped away after the incident. The driver sped away after the incident. (HT File)

The mishap has once again raised questions about the safety of commuters on Mohali roads, which have claimed at least 164 lives in the first seven months of 2026. Last year, the annual toll stood at 273.

The victim in the latest crash was identified as Barjesh Kumar, a resident of Small Flats, Dhanas, Chandigarh, who worked at the ICICI Bank’s Phase 3B2 branch in Mohali. He also drove a taxi for a ride aggregator in his spare time to support his family. He is survived by his wife and three children.

According to the complaint filed by his younger brother, Rajesh Kumar, Barjesh was returning from work around 11.40 pm when a white car struck his motorcycle (CH01-BQ-8068) in Phase 3. The impact threw the victim onto the road, leaving him fatally injured. Passersby alerted the police following which an ambulance took him to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where he was declared brought dead.

Rajesh told the police that a hospital employee called him on Sunday to inform him about the accident. He and his family then reached the hospital mortuary and identified the body.

Assistant sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, the investigating officer at the Phase 1 police station, recorded Rajesh’s statement and initiated investigation. Police have registered a case of death by negligence and rash driving against the unidentified driver.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination. The damaged motorcycle was also recovered, and police are examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage on the stretch to identify the car and trace its driver.