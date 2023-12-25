Baramulla: Retired SSP shot dead while giving call for ‘azaan’

A retired senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohammad Shafi Mir was shot dead inside a mosque by an unidentified gunman at Gantmulla in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday morning. Family members and relatives during the funeral procession of retired senior superintendent of police Mohammad Shafi Mir at Gantmulla in Baramulla , Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

While Jammu and Kashmir Police termed it a terror act, autopsy reveals that the 72-year-old cop was killed by pellets from a .12 bore gun.

Mir was killed while he was giving a call for morning prayers (azaan) in the mosque in the neighbourhood of his house. Locals said he sustained multiple injuries and died on his way to hospital.

The 72-year-old retired from police in 2012 and since then was putting up at his native village Gantmulla, which is located on the Baramulla-Uri highway, which is around 16 kilometers from the district headquarters. Gantmulla has been considered a peaceful village free from militancy for decades. The attack on the former police officer has left locals and security agencies worried.

Soon after the killing, senior police and army officers reached the spot and started gathering details from the locals about the incident. FSL teams also collected samples from the mosque.

Ghulam Hassan, a close relative of Mir, termed the incident a brutal killing. “He (Mir) used to call morning prayers in the mosque. Today, when he was calling ‘azaan’ there was a big thud, and then his voice stopped. After some time, we came to know Mir sahib has been shot inside the mosque,” he said, adding that he was rushed to Government Medical College, Baramulla. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

“Mir was very polite and a caring person. This killing should be properly investigated and those behind this killing should be punished,” he added.

Mir’s friend Mushtaq Ahmad also described him as a sober and gentle person. “This killing should be properly probed and whoever has done this job should be exposed.”

“Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla, while praying aazan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. The area has been #cordoned off. Further details awaited,” J&K Police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Postmortem was conducted on Mir’s body at the Government Medical College and doctors privy to details said he had six pellet injuries: “Four pellets were retrieved from his body during the post-mortem,” said a senior doctor. “It looks like he was attacked by a .12 bore gun.”

When contacted to know about this aspect of the incident, SSP Baramulla Amod Nagpure didn’t respond to calls or messages from HT.

Hundreds of locals from the village and adjoining areas participated in the funeral of Mir who was laid to rest in the local graveyard.” I have no words express condemnation for this killing. How can a person be killed inside a mosque. This isn’t acceptable,” said one of his neighbours.

Mir is survived by a wife and three children (two sons and one daughter) all married. This is the fifth killing of a serving or retired police officer in Kashmir this year.

On December 9, police constable Mohammad Hafiz Chad was attacked near his house at Hamdaniya Colony Bemina. He received serious injuries but survived in the attack.

On December 7, inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani who was attacked on October 29 outside his house at Eidgah, while he was playing cricket with the residents succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS Delhi.

On October 31, a police head constable Ghulam Ahmad Dar was shot dead by terrorists near his house in North Kashmir’s Tangmarg area in Baramulla.

Recently police claimed to have arrested three persons who were involved in the attack on the police constable at Bemina Srinagar on December 9.

LG, political parties express grief

Lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha has condemned the terror attack and conveyed his deep sympathies to the family of Mohammad Shafi Mir.

In a tweet, the LG said: “Pained beyond words on the dastardly terrorist attack on retired police officer, Mohammad Shafi Mir while he was giving a call for prayer in the mosque. Cowards responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared. My condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”

Several political leaders have condemned the killing of the senior police officer. Baramulla district development council chairperson Safina Baig termed the killing of the police officer disturbing.

“Disturbed and saddened to hear about the killing of former@JmuKmrPolice SSP Mohd Shafi Mir by terrorists inside Masjid in Gantmulla, Baramulla district. May the departed soul rest in peace,” Safina said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and President of the People’s Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, condemned the barbaric killing of the retired police officer and said, “The situation remains grim in Jammu and Kashmir contradicting the government’s narrative.”

In a series of statements on social media platform X, Mehbooba Mufti voiced her deep concern over the reported incidents of violence in the region. Highlighting the unfortunate loss of lives, Mufti addressed the tragic ambush that claimed the lives of five army jawans, the alleged torture and death of three civilians in army custody, and the recent killing of a retired SP.

“One doesn’t know what to condemn more. Killing of five army jawans who laid their lives in the line of their duty or civilians tortured to death in the most barbaric way by those supposed to protect us from the enemy? Every life in J&K is in peril & GOI wants to brush everything under the carpet only because the ground reality will puncture their fake narrative. How long will this go on before the country wakes up?” she wrote.

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur in a statement termed the killing as a dastardly act by those who have no religion. “The sons of the devil can’t even tolerate Azaan as Muhammad Shafi, the retired SSP was killed while giving ‘aazan’ in a masjid. Terror and terrorists have no religion,” he said, adding that police should punish culprits involved in the act sternly.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed sadness over the tragic incident. “Condemning such heinous acts unequivocally, they affirm that violence can never be tolerated in any form,” the NC president said.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the cowardly act goes on to show the true colours of killers as the slain was shot while giving a call for prayer. “Shame on those people who still feel the killers are carrying out Jihad. Killers are killers irrespective of which faith they belong. And we as a society need to rise against such killings,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference(APHC) in a statement expressed pain and sorrow at the killing of a former police officer. “Such killings are a blot on humanity and only bring disgrace to the people and place where they are committed. They are no solution to resolve conflicts and only cause grief and suffering,” Hurriyat Conference said in a statement, adding that all state and non-state acts of force, violence, killing and disempowerment.