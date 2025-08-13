Bathinda man found guilty of Panchkula resident’s murder

A 28-year-old man from Bathinda has been convicted for the murder of his former neighbour, in Panchkula in 2019. A case was registered under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offense) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-5 police station. (Shutterstock)

The court of additional sessions judge Bikramjit Aroura will pronounce the quantum of sentence against convict Sandeep Kumar, on August 13.

The victim, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, a resident of Sector-27, had been found in a pool of blood near Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector-3 on August 11, 2019. His car was parked at a slip road close by.

As per the police, the victim had been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and there were deep wounds on his head, face, and legs, and the arms were partially severed. A case was registered under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offense) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-5 police station.

Later, Bedi’s wife, Tanu Sharma, told the police that the accused, Sandeep, who was a former neighbour from their time in Bathinda, had stayed overnight at their residence on August 10. The following morning, Bedi drove Sandeep to the Zirakpur bus stand. When Tanu tried to contact her husband around 9 am, her calls went unanswered. A subsequent call to Sandeep’s phone revealed it was switched off. A police official eventually picked up her husband’s phone and informed her that his body had been discovered at the stadium.

Upon arriving at the scene, Tanu identified the deceased as her husband and also found Sandeep’s bag near the car, which raised her suspicion. Sandeep was arrested the next day, and police recovered the murder weapon from the scene.