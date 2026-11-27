A Bihar-origin student was found dead under mysterious circumstances near a drain outside an engineering institute here on Saturday, with police saying they are probing the circumstances behind his death. Whether the deceased, Ayush Kumar, originally from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, was attacked by some students is a matter of investigation. (HT) more

Sunam deputy superintendent of police Kulwinder Singh said as per preliminary information, an argument allegedly broke out between a group of students outside the Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET) campus the previous day, which purportedly escalated into a physical altercation.

Whether the deceased, Ayush Kumar, originally from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, was attacked by some students is a matter of investigation, he said.

The DSP said police are waiting for Ayush’s parents to reach, after which a case will be registered based on their complaint.

A senior police official said information was received at Longowal police station on Saturday morning that a body was found lying near a drain adjoining SLIET.

Investigation has revealed that during the clash, Ayush may have been pushed around, he said.

Some students have been rounded up in connection with the incident and are being questioned, he added.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in a statement said it condemns “murder of SLIET student Ayush Raj and demands impartial probe and strict action against culprits”.

The RSS-affiliated students’ organisation expressed grief over the death of Ayush, a third-year B Tech student at SLIET. “A native of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Ayush Raj was found dead near the institute’s main gate on November 27. Preliminary information suggests that the murder was linked to drug abuse and personal rivalry.”