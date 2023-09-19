Burglars break into locked house in Chandigarh’s Sector 8

Burglars have found ways to easily break into locked houses in Chandigarh. Before fleeing, the burglars also took away four women’s suits, four shawls and two jackets. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the latest home break-in in the city, gold and diamond jewellery, besides ₹75,000 in cash, were stolen from a locked house in Sector 8-B.

The targeted house belongs to Jatinder Jotta Kiwi, who works as the general manager at Hot Millions in Industrial Area, Phase 3, Mohali, and has been living in Sector 8-B with his family for the past 22 years.

Jotta told the police that the theft took place while he and his family were away at their native village, Langeri in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. They had left on Saturday and returned on Sunday.

On returning home, they were shocked to find the lock of the main door broken and the entire house ransacked. He claimed that the burglars made off with diamond and gold jewellery, including five chains, eight bangles, two necklace sets, a diamond ring, a pair of diamond earrings, three rings and a chain with pendant, along with ₹75,000 in cash.

Before fleeing, the burglars also took away four women’s suits, four shawls and two jackets.

The family alerted the Police Control Room, following which the police from the Sector 3 station, along with a forensic team and dog squad, reached the spot to gather crucial evidence, including fingerprints.

The absconding accused have been booked under Sections 380 (burglary) and 454 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station.

As per police, no CCTV camera is installed at the complainant’s house. They are looking for footage from adjacent houses for more clues.

On August 29, gold jewellery and ₹20,000 in cash were stolen from a locked house in Sector 41-B, while the home owner was away at work.

Similar home break-ins were also reported from Sectors 20 and 51 between August 21 and 24. Thieves had also broken into the locked house of a retired IAS officer in Sector 11-C on August 18, but left empty handed after finding no valuables.

