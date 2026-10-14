Burglars make off with three tyres from parked car in Ludhiana

Unidentified thieves stole three tyres from a Hyundai i20 parked outside a house in Dharampura late on Monday night, leaving the car propped up on bricks. The suspects were attempting to remove the fourth tyre when passers-by spotted them and raised an alarm, forcing them to flee towards Tajpur Road. A CCTV grab of the accused stealing the tyres of Monday night. (HT)

According to the car owner, Vikram, a property dealer, local residents informed him about the theft late at night. His car was parked outside the main gate of his house. Some residents reportedly attempted to chase the suspects, but they managed to escape. CCTV footage from the area captured the theft.

The suspects arrived in another Hyundai i20 and parked it alongside Vikram’s car. They used a jack to lift the vehicle before removing its tyres. After taking off the three tyres, they placed bricks beneath the car to support it. They were attempting to remove the fourth tyre when passers-by noticed them and raised an alarm.

Vikram subsequently informed the police and submitted a formal complaint the following morning.

Assistant sub-inspector Satnam Singh, in-charge of Dharampura police station, said, “A case has been registered against unidentified persons. The suspects’ vehicle had been captured on CCTV cameras and that police had examined footage from several locations to trace their movements. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused.”