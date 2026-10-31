Businessman duped of ₹10 crore in Maharashtra land deal, couple among three booked

A Malerkotla-based petrol pump operator has alleged that three Zirakpur residents cheated him of ₹10 crore over a purported 25-acre property in Maharashtra, promising him half the proceeds from its eventual sale. Police have registered a case against the three accused on the basis of his complaint. An FIR has been registered against Kanu Priya Sharma, Manish Sharma and Ashok Kohli, all residents of Savitry Greens, Zirakpur, under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 316 (criminal breach of trust) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The complainant, Ranbir Singh Kehal, told police that he came in contact with Kanu Priya Sharma and her husband Manish Sharma through his business. The couple allegedly developed friendly relations with him before approaching him around three years ago with an investment proposal.

According to the complaint, Manish claimed that his father was a trustee of a trust that owned around 25 acres of land near Kopargaon railway station in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. He allegedly assured Kehal that the property would be transferred in his name and sold, after which the proceeds would be handed over to the complainant.

The complainant allegedly paid them ₹9.85 crore in instalments over three years. Around ₹5 crore was transferred to bank accounts of the accused and their relatives, including Kanu Priya’s father, while the remaining amount was allegedly paid in cash.

The complainant further alleged that Manish put him in touch with his father over the phone. His father allegedly demanded ₹30 lakh, claiming that he would not transfer the land until he received the amount. He said he paid this sum in cash.

In September 2024, Manish allegedly handed him a certificate dated August 23, 2024, showing the 25-acre property in Kanu Priya’s name. Although the land had initially been projected as being transferred to Manish, he said he continued with the arrangement because he had already invested a substantial amount.

After repeated requests, Kanu Priya allegedly signed an agreement with him on May 7, 2025. It stated that the 101,171-square-metre property would be sold and Kehal would receive 50% of the sale proceeds.

However, when the accused allegedly failed to complete the transaction despite repeated follow-ups, the victim said he discovered that the land certificate was forged and that the accused had no ownership of the property. He also alleged that they stopped responding to his calls and threatened to implicate him in a false case when he sought a refund.

Police have booked Kanu Priya Sharma, Manish Sharma and Ashok Kohli, all residents of Savitry Greens, Zirakpur, under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 316 (criminal breach of trust) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.