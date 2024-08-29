Campaign video featuring children: Haryana BJP gets poll code violation notice

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a poll code violation notice to the Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a video purportedly showing a child raising slogans in favour of the party surfaced on social media. The video, which was also shared on the party’s social media handle, begins with a child saying “Ab Ki Baar, Haryana Mein Saini Sarkar. Jai Hind!”. In the remaining part of the video, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is seen interacting with children on different occasions, including on Raksha Bandhan festival. (HT Photo)

Acting on complaint from the Opposition, the ECI said it has taken strong exception to this as the guidelines strictly prohibit the use of children in any form of election-related activities.

The ECI guidelines clearly directs political parties “not to use children in election campaign, and rallies in any form” whatsoever including distribution of posters, pamphlets or “to participate in slogan shouting, campaign rallies, election meeting etc.”

When contacted, Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal said that after verifying the contents, a notice has been issued to the BJP as the content of the video violated the ECI guidelines. Agarwal said Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli has been asked to file a reply by August 29.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana unit shared the video uploaded by State unit of BJP on its X handle.

The State BJP has captioned the video: “Bache Bache Ki Pukar, Haryana Mein Phir Se Nayab Sarkar”. In its post on X, Haryana AAP alleged, the Haryana BJP “has stooped so low that it is openly violating the model code of conduct by using children for its election campaign in Haryana”.

Recently, the ECI had reiterated its instructions that political parties must refrain from involving children in their campaigns, as outlined in the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, and its subsequent amendments. The ECI’s recent consolidated guidelines specifically prohibit the use of children in campaign rallies, distribution of promotional materials, or any other canvassing activities.

The Haryana BJP is expected to respond to the notice within the stipulated time frame.

An official spokesperson said, “The CEO Haryana has taken cognisance of the matter and a show-cause notice has been issued to the state president of BJP Haryana, to explain their position in the matter, take corrective action and submit its response by August 29, 2024, by 6pm (Thursday),” the spokesperson said.