Cash-starved Himachal to generate revenue from extracted dry trees

The cash-starved Himachal Pradesh government which is looking for new ways for revenue generation will now plan to be benefitted from effective marking, extraction and disposal of dry trees. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu asked officers to formulate a standard operating procedure to ensure effective marking, extraction and disposal of salvage trees (HT Photo)

The debt burden of the Himachal Pradesh government was ₹69,476-crore at the end of the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government. The Thakur-led government had inherited a debt burden of ₹50,773-crore from the Virbhadra Singh-led government.

Chief minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu who has been blaming the previous BJP government for poor financial management, in the last seven months has raised a loan of ₹7,000-crore. The Himachal Pradesh government passed a law water cess on Hydropower Generation Bill, 2023 The government had earlier passed a cess bill to impose cess on the water from which it targeted to earn ₹4,000-crore.

“Timely extraction of dried-out trees from forest land was the need of the hour to generate revenue before they get decomposed,” said Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the forest corporation.

He directed the officers to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure effective marking, extraction and disposal of salvage trees. He also stressed developing a website for the online sale of timber.

The state has approximately 86,874 salvage trees on the forest land, expected to produce around 64,000 cubic meters of timber. The CM emphasised the monthly marking of these trees on forest land to facilitate their timely extraction and disposal. He expressed the importance of systematic progress in this endeavour to make timber a valuable source of state revenue. The non-extraction of salvage trees on time has resulted in revenue losses, he said. Sukhu directed the forest department and HP Forest Development Corporation to collaborate with each other for the timely extraction of dried-out trees. He suggested granting the Forest Department the authority to mark, fell and convert trees into logs, with a cap of 50 trees, for early disposal on a pilot basis in certain forest ranges of lower parts of the state. Sukhu stressed rationalising staff in the forest corporation.

Ecotourism master plan needs quick implementation: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that eco-tourism activities were being carried out in 72 forest rest houses and 22 eco-parks in the state and stressed the need for expediting the master plan to conduct eco-tourism activities at the 93 proposed sites. “Eco-tourism is a sustainable form of tourism that promotes the conservation of natural resources and local culture while providing visitors with unique experiences. By promoting eco-tourism, the state can showcase its rich biodiversity, scenic landscapes and cultural heritage. This can attract tourists who are interested in responsible and sustainable travel, generating revenue and employment opportunities for the local population” the CM said. He said that eco-tourism can greatly benefit the state, as Himachal has immense potential in this sector and the Forest Department must make earnest efforts to harness the potential to make the most of it. Besides it will help to create employment opportunities for local youths and add to the economy of the State.

Sukhu said that to fully realise the potential of eco-tourism, a comprehensive master plan was being developed, with the aim of expanding eco-tourism activities to the proposed sites across the state. This plan will likely involve developing infrastructure, ensuring visitors’ safety, preserving natural habitats and collaborating with local communities, he added.

