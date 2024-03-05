Chandigarh: 2 youths get 5-year jail in 2021 snatching case

Two youths have been sentenced to five years’ jail for snatching a woman’s gold chain in Manimajra in September 2021. They have also been told to pay a fine of ₹25,000 each. Two youths have been sentenced to five years’ jail for snatching a woman’s gold chain in Manimajra in September 2021. They have also been told to pay a fine of ₹ 25,000 each. (Shutterstock)

The convicts have been identified as Ashu alias Nata from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Nitin from Mubarakpur village in Mohali.

Complainant Savitari Devi, a resident of Dadumajra Colony, said that she had gone to her brother’s house in Manimajra on September 20, 2021. In the afternoon, as she was walking to a nearby market, a youth snatched her gold chain and fled. Another youth was waiting for him on a motorcycle at some distance. The duo then sped away on the bike.

Police had later arrested the two youths from a naka near Smadhi Gate, Manimajra, and recovered the gold chain from their possession.

During trial, the two accused pleaded that they are innocent and have been implicated in the case. However, the public prosecutor argued that their crime has been proved and they deserve stringent punishment that acts as a deterrent for others. After hearing both sides, the court of additional sessions judge Anshu Shukla held the duo guilty under Sections 379 A (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced them to five years in jail.