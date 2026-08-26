Chandigarh: 58.3 mm rain in hour leads to snarls

Waterlogging and traffic congestion was reported in several parts of the city on Tuesday as 58.3 mm rain was recorded in just about an hour in the evening. Commuters on their way during rain in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The rain began around 4.30 pm and was mostly over by 5.30 pm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the showers were caused by high temperatures and humidity as well as local weather conditions. The monsoon system over Delhi also contributed to the downpour in Chandigarh as the monsoon axis began shifting southwards.

A commuter, who was stuck at the Sector 41-40 roundabout for nearly an hour around 7pm, said despite the chaos not a single police personnel was visible at the site. Heavy congestion was also reported at the Sector 39-56 roundabout.

Snarls were also witnessed around the Tribune Chowk-Industrial Area stretch, Piccadilly Square, Sector 34-35 dividing road, Sector 22-23, Sector 15-16, the Madhya Marg and Dakshin Marg corridors, and roads around inter-state bus terminus, Sector 43.

IMD officials said chances of light rain would continue over the coming days because of high humidity and temperatures, although heavy rain is unlikely.

The maximum temperature dropped from 36.4°C on Monday to 35.6°C on Tuesday, which was 2°C above normal. The minimum rose from 24.2°C to 25.2°C, 1°C below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 37°C, while the minimum is likely to stay around 24°C.