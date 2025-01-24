Chandigarh admn to honour 21 on Republic Day

The UT administration will be honouring 21 persons for their outstanding services in various fields during the Republic Day function to be held at the Parade Ground in Sector 17. UT chief secretary Rajeev Verma will present the awards. The awards will be presented for outstanding services in various fields. (File)

The awardees for meritorious services include Dr Sanjay Gupta of the department of surgery, GMCH-32; Dr Jitender Kumar Sahu, paediatric neurologist, PGIMER; Satish Sharma, chief physiotherapist, department of orthopaedics, GMCH-32, and late Ravinder Singh, motor vehicle inspector, State Transport Authority (STA).

Jyotsna, TGT, social science, GMSSS-20-D; Rishi Raj Tomar, fine arts teacher, Government High School, Sector 52; Pawan Kumar Sharma, superintendent, office of director general of police; Pawan Kapoor, senior sports officer, CITCO, and Nirmal Singh, supervisor technician, UT engineering department, will also be awarded under the meritorious services category.

Awardees in the category also include Kuldeep Singh, inspector, CTU; Surinder Singh, senior assistant, deputy commissioner office; Sonia, senior assistant, UT Secretariat; Rajbir Singh, driver, CTU; John David, gardener, UT engineering department, and Munna, safai karamchari, municipal corporation, Chandigarh.

In the field of sport, Babanpreet Kaur of Raipur Kalan, Chandigarh; Krrish Pal of Sector 52, Chandigarh, and Pranshi Arora of Sector 38-C, Chandigarh, will be given awards.

In the field of social service, Anil Vohra of Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, and Rachit Jain, a student of DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, will be awarded.

In the other/miscellaneous category, Arush Jain of Arth Prakash Bhawan Block, Sector 29-D, Chandigarh, will be awarded.