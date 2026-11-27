The Chandigarh Congress on Thursday moved the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), challenging the state election commission’s decision restricting candidature on scheduled caste category seats to only those with a bona fide caste certificate issued by administration. The petition has been filed by Mamta Dogra and Meenu, two of the ticket aspirants from the party. (HT File) more

The petition has been filed by Mamta Dogra and Meenu, two of the ticket aspirants from the party.

On November 24, the commission had clarified that only Scheduled Castes certificates issued by the Chandigarh administration on a bona fide basis to residents belonging to the 36 castes notified for the Union Territory would be valid for contesting elections from SC-reserved wards. Certificates issued by the administration to residents who migrated from other states would not be accepted for this purpose, it had said.

Lawyers said that a petition has been filed on Thursday and a request will be made on Friday for urgent listing of the matter.

Violation of Article 14, claims petition

The petition terms the commission’s move, a violation of Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution. The election commission’s condition is applicable in the case of those seeking employment and admissions to educational institutions in Chandigarh. It is not applicable in the case of fighting elections. Any ordinary voter of a particular state can contest election in that particular area, the petition argues.

BJP, election panel conspiring to murder democracy: AAP

On the occasion of Constitution Day and the foundation day of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the party’s local unit questioned the functioning of the BJP and the election commission. Party leaders alleged that new instructions issued just ahead of the elections are aimed at depriving members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community of their democratic and political rights.

Addressing the press conference, AAP Chandigarh president Vijay Pal Singh said denying electoral rights to their youth and women merely because their roots are linked to Punjab, Haryana or Uttar Pradesh is unjust. He alleged that the BJP, sensing a decline in its political support, was adopting new tactics to restrict the political participation of poor and Dalit communities, following the controversy surrounding the 2024 mayoral elections. AAP too will be moving court, Singh added.