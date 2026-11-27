Pune - Passengers travelling from Pune, Hadapsar and Khadki railway stations have been facing considerable inconvenience over the past few days as several special long-distance trains operated by the Pune railway division have been rescheduled by several hours, disrupting travel plans. The delays, primarily attributed to the late arrival of incoming train rakes, have left passengers waiting for extended periods at railway stations, with some services being rescheduled repeatedly.

Trains heading to Muzaffarpur, Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga, Indore, Nagpur, Jodhpur, Ahmedabad and Santragachi have been affected since November 23. While railway authorities have been announcing revised departure timings, passengers have complained about the uncertainty and lack of timely information, particularly those travelling with children, senior citizens and families.

The extent of the delays has been significant, with some trains being rescheduled by more than 10 hours. On November 26, the Hadapsar-Darbhanga special was delayed by 12 hours and 10 minutes, with its departure revised from 10 am to 10.10 pm, while the Hadapsar-Gorakhpur special was delayed by 9 hours and 35 minutes, from 10.05 am to 7.40 pm. The Hadapsar-Muzaffarpur special was delayed by 5 hours and 15 minutes, while the Pune-Patna special was rescheduled by 4 hours and 40 minutes. The Khadki-Indore special was delayed by one hour and 30 minutes.

Similarly on November 25, the Pune-Patna special was delayed by 3 hours and 10 minutes. On November 24, the Hadapsar-Nagpur special was delayed by 2 hours and 25 minutes, while the Pune-Patna special was delayed by 3 hours and 10 minutes. Earlier, on November 23, the Khadki-Ahmedabad special was delayed by 7 hours and 30 minutes, while the Hadapsar-Muzaffarpur special was delayed by 3 hours and 40 minutes. Additionally, the Pune-Santragachi Humsafar special was cancelled on November 23 due to a mega block in the Sini-Rajkharswan section of the Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway. The Hadapsar-Jodhpur Express has also been partially cancelled between Hadapsar and Pune from November 24 to December 1 and will instead originate from Khadki.

Brijesh Pande, a passenger travelling on the Hadapsar-Darbhanga special said, “We had planned our journey according to the original departure time, but the train was delayed by more than 12 hours. It is extremely difficult to spend so many hours at the station, especially when travelling with family. The uncertainty over the departure time has made the situation even more frustrating.” Another passenger Kumar Shukla travelling on the Pune-Patna special said, “We reached the station expecting the train to depart as scheduled, but were informed about the rescheduling. Such long delays affect our onward travel plans and cause considerable inconvenience. Passengers should be informed well in advance so that they can plan accordingly.”

Talking about the issue Hemant Kumar Behera, spokesperson for Pune railway division, said that the affected services were all special trains operated from the Pune division and not regular scheduled services. “These are special trains, and the incoming rakes are getting delayed, which is resulting in the rescheduling of their departure timings. The trains can only be operated once the respective rakes arrive, and therefore, their departure schedules have to be revised,” he said.