MUMBAI: For residents living around Dadar and Mahim Chowpatty, accumulated pigeon droppings, foul smells and concerns over unhygienic surroundings have become a persistent nuisance. After repeated complaints that open feeding has continued despite the closure of Dadar’s Kabutarkhana, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now decided to station personnel at both locations to catch offenders and impose a ₹500 fine.

The decision by the G-North ward follows sustained representations by residents, who have complained that pigeon feeding has increasingly shifted to public spaces around the neighbourhood, leaving pavements and surrounding areas covered in bird droppings. Residents say the resulting unhygienic conditions have affected their everyday lives, with concerns over foul odour and potential health risks.

Despite repeated complaints and follow-ups with civic authorities, the practice has continued, with residents alleging that it has intensified since the closure of the Kabutarkhana.

Assistant commissioner Yogesh Desai said personnel would be deployed at Dadar and Mahim Chowpatty for most of the day to identify and penalise those feeding pigeons.

“A fine of ₹500 will be imposed on those caught feeding pigeons. Personnel will be deployed for most of the day to ensure that the action is implemented,” he said.

Welcoming the move, Vaibhav Rege, secretary of the Shivaji Park Advanced Locality Management (ALM), which has consistently raised the issue, said the BMC must address the reasons behind the practice rather than rely solely on punitive action.

“The question is why people are feeding pigeons at these locations in the first place. There are no designated feeding spots. Ultimately, the casualties are the animals. The BMC should not restrict itself to fines and punitive measures but also identify dedicated feeding spaces so that the birds are not deprived of food,” Rege said.

Mahim resident Urich Kamath said the decision would make a difference only if the civic body followed through with consistent enforcement.

“It is an important decision, but it should not become another gimmick. It must be implemented in letter and spirit, with feeding stopped at the earliest at all such locations. The necessary manpower must also be deployed to support the initiative,” Kamath said.

For Dadar residents, the announcement comes after months of frustration over what they describe as a persistent civic nuisance. Ravindra Waghmare, a Dadar resident, said residents had repeatedly approached the authorities but had seen little change on the ground.

“This has been going on for a long time, and our complaints have fallen on deaf ears. Residents have continuously followed up on the issue, particularly after the Kabutarkhana was shut and feeding shifted to surrounding areas. Hopefully, the punitive action will bring the practice down,” he said.

Waghmare also stressed the need for visible warnings at the feeding hotspots, informing people about the penalty and making it clear that the civic body would take action. “Unless people are made aware of the consequences and the action is consistently enforced, the practice will continue,” he said.