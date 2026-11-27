MUMBAI: Tata Consumer Products Ltd, the foods and beverage company of the Tata Group recently introduced variants in its “luxury” tea collection under ‘1868 by Tata Tea’. The brand 1868 – created for discerning tea-lovers -- emphasizes the origin, craft and experience of the beverage to target the premium consumers. In October, a report by e-commerce marketplace Myntra also endorsed the growing tribe of buyers of premium and luxury beauty products. ‘Beauty in the Age of Gen Z,’ studied evolving shopping preferences among Gen Z consumers and underlined the rising adoption of premium and luxe beauty products finding traction beyond the metro cities. Inside the mind of India’s discerning premium and luxury consumer more

Mini packs of premium and international brands made up 14% of luxury units sold, Myntra said. Brands such as M.A.C, Kayali, Smashbox and Salvatore Ferragamo got more than half of their new customers through minis and the Gen Z shopping carts in Tier 2 and 3 cities included serums, toners, sunscreens and hair masks besides regular products, the study said.

Tata Tea’s focus on premiumisation and experiential consumption as well as Myntra’s findings on the expanding basket for new-age beauty and personal care products reflect the rapidly evolving Indian consumer who is not shy of picking premium or luxury products. On Wednesday, the Market Research Society of India (MRSI) spotlighted the subject during a webinar on ‘Beyond Affluence: Decoding India’s premium and luxury consumer.’

P S Pradeep, advanced analytics director at Worldpanel by Numerator, a shopper behaviour data firm, cited some numbers to highlight India’s shifting consumption. Footfalls for premium experiences have grown two times, 63% share of residential units sold in India in 2025 were priced over ₹ 1 crore, and the share of SUVs sold in the country in 2025 was 65% versus 21% a decade ago, he said.

“These developments may seem unrelated but point to the same underlying change. The truth of the Indian consumer who is not just willing to spend ‘more’ but increasingly willing to spend ‘up’,” Pradeep said. Spending ‘more’ could be a function of inflation or increased household needs. “But spending ‘up’ means that the consumer is actively choosing more advanced, more rewarding products,” he said.

From the FMCG perspective, premium brands contribute 18% of total FMCG volumes while their value contribution is 25%. Premium FMCG are growing at 16% compared to 5% of mass brands despite being two times costlier. “Indian consumers are accepting the price thinking they are getting something worthwhile,” Pradeep said.

In an earlier interview with HT, Dabur India’s executive director Abhinav Dhall had said that the premiumisation trend in the FMCG space reflects a deeper structural shift in consumer behaviour. Post-COVID, consumers have become more discerning, seeking products that align with their aspirations, health goals, and lifestyle preferences, he had said.

Decoding the standout characteristics of the premium and luxury products consumer, P S Pradeep said that these households are progressive and experience-oriented. “Premium consumption begins with a mindset, with consumers actively looking for ways to improve how they live,” he said.

Such households are likely to own coffee makers, tablets and iPads, home theatres, vacuum cleaners and virtual assistants, he noted. “Basically, it’s not just about more appliances, but those which save time, create convenience and better experience at home,” he said.

Such consumers display deeper engagement with self-care. While the majority still buy a small number of basic products, premium households have higher participation in anti-aging, sun care and hair dressing products. “They go for more sophisticated products,” Pradeep said. Their food basket is similarly wider comprising modern, convenient and healthier food items like olive oils, muesli, spreads etc. For them, even home products have moved beyond basic cleaning to hygiene, care and better living.

Buyers of premium brands expect not just premium-ness but efficacy from their products. “Shoppers aren’t looking for expensive products but those that address specific needs and produce results,” Pradeep said. However, he is quick to add that the whole country hasn’t premium-ized. Such shoppers comprise barely 2% of India though given the size of our population, it is a significant number, he said. “India’s premium opportunity is not just selling expensive products to rich people but to understand the consumer who is actively trying to live better and is willing to pay more for good value,” Pradeep said.

Speaking at the MRSI webinar, Nandita Godbole, general manager, marketing and customer experience at the luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz, agreed with Pradeep: “India’s luxury customer is evolving. His aspiration is combined with discernment,” she said. The emerging status symbol is not that I can ‘afford’ this but why I ‘choose’ this, she said.

Godbole said in their recent study on luxury consumers, they discovered that the concept of luxury is shifting from “what I own” to “how richly I live.” Of course, the significance of material symbols – like a luxury watch, a piece of jewellery or a luxury car – has not diminished. But the object a customer picks must contribute to a story or a meaningful experience. “Does it reflect my taste rather than just the price? Does it feel authentic to who I am? These are the things people are starting to care about that drive their purchases,” Godbole said.

The transformation and evolution of the Indian consumer has been surprisingly quick. He is not just better informed and discerning but is seeking superior products and personalized experiences. And like Dabur’s Dhall had earlier said that premiumization is a reflection of India’s rising affluence, growing aspirations, and evolving definitions of value.