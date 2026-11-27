THANE: Students enrolled in the five-year BBA LLB programme at the University of Mumbai’s Thane sub-campus have been grappling with delayed examination results since 2023, with the recurring problem now threatening to cost some fifth-year students an entire academic year.

Despite repeatedly raising the issue with the university administration over the past four years, students allege that no permanent solution has been found. The situation has now escalated, with students being denied permission to appear for their semester 9 examinations, prompting them to consider legal intervention.

“Delayed results have disrupted our academic progress since the first semester. Results are often declared just four days to a week before the next examination, leaving us with little time to identify pending subjects, apply for revaluation or prepare for backlog papers,” a student said. In some cases, results remain unpublished even after students have paid their examination fees.

The delays have also affected students’ performance in regular examinations. They said they are forced to prepare for backlog papers alongside their regular subjects at short notice, increasing academic pressure and resulting in further backlogs. Students have also raised concerns over examination timetables being displayed on notice boards barely 10 days before the examinations, even though the schedules carry dates from a month earlier.

After repeated attempts to get the administration to address their grievances allegedly failed, the students approached advocate Santosh Gangurde, state general secretary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena.

“Why are students being subjected to injustice at the Thane sub-campus of an institution that imparts lessons on justice? There are persistent delays in declaring results, no full-time director has been appointed, and the university’s own statutes are being disregarded,” Gangurde said.

He also questioned the university authorities’ inaction, asking why its own departments, sub-centres and affiliated colleges were being allowed to become dysfunctional.

The situation has reached a critical stage for fifth-year students, who said they had attended semester 9 classes and completed their internal assessments, only to be informed shortly before the final examinations that they were ineligible to appear. The administration has reportedly advised them to take a drop year.

The students have demanded the immediate declaration of pending semester 6 backlog results and permission to appear for the semester 9 examinations while clearing their remaining backlogs. They have also offered to accept restrictions on appearing for semester 10 if they fail to clear the pending papers.

Warning that they may approach the Bombay high court if the university fails to provide immediate relief, the students have sought an urgent resolution to avoid losing an academic year through no fault of their own.

A University of Mumbai official said, “We will provide all marksheets to the students within a week’s time. We have decided to give them additional time to fill out the examination forms so that they get an opportunity to appear for the examinations.”