 Chandigarh: CRPF inspector duped of ₹4.78 lakh - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: CRPF inspector duped of 4.78 lakh

Chandigarh: CRPF inspector duped of 4.78 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 14, 2024 06:38 AM IST

The complainant said on September 30, 2023, he received a call from an identified caller, identifying himself as Rahul from Jio customer care and asked him to get the KYC done

Police on Tuesday booked an unidentified accused for duping a CRPF inspector of 4.78 lakh in pretext of KYC update.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered by Chandigarh Police. (HT PHOTO)
A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered by Chandigarh Police. (HT PHOTO)

In his complaint, Rakesh Kumar, 54, told the police that he was working as an inspector in T force, 5 Signal Battalion, CRPF campus, Hallomajra, Chandigarh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He said that on September 30, 2023, a caller identifying himself as Rahul from Jio customer care called him to get the KYC done. The caller asked him to download an app, following which money was deducted from his account.

A case under 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against an unidentified person at Cyber Crime police station of Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On