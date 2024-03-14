Chandigarh: CRPF inspector duped of 4.78 lakh

Police on Tuesday booked an unidentified accused for duping a CRPF inspector of ₹4.78 lakh in pretext of KYC update. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered by Chandigarh Police. (HT PHOTO)

In his complaint, Rakesh Kumar, 54, told the police that he was working as an inspector in T force, 5 Signal Battalion, CRPF campus, Hallomajra, Chandigarh.

He said that on September 30, 2023, a caller identifying himself as Rahul from Jio customer care called him to get the KYC done. The caller asked him to download an app, following which money was deducted from his account.

A case under 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against an unidentified person at Cyber Crime police station of Chandigarh.