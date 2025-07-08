Chandigarh: FIR against unidentified persons after bomb threat found on flight from Hyderabad

An IndiGo flight from Hyderabad had received a bomb threat on July 5, police said on Monday, adding that a case has been registered against unidentified persons. The flight reportedly had two pilots, five crew members, and 220 passengers on board. (HT File)

As per information, flight 6E-108 had departed from Hyderabad at 9.45 am and landed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, at 11.50 am on Saturday.

After the passengers had disembarked, the cabin crew began routine cleaning, during which a tissue paper with a bomb threat was found in the lavatory. The note stated that the flight would be blown up. Following this, Manmohan Singh, security manager of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo), promptly informed the Mohali Airport police station. The cops then called the bomb disposal squad, and a thorough search of the aircraft was conducted. Fortunately, no explosive or suspicious object was found onboard.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 217 (providing false information to public servant), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 324(5) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3(a) and 3(2) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Aircraft (Security) Act under the Safety of Civil Aviation regulations.

SHO Ajitesh Kaushal of the Airport police station confirmed the incident and said that an investigation is underway to identify the culprits.

The flight reportedly had two pilots, five crew members, and 220 passengers on board. Following the incident, the Airport Authority contacted the Hyderabad Airport authorities and sought the boarding pass records of all passengers on flight 6E-108.

Additionally, the Mohali police are reviewing CCTV footage from the airport to identify and trace the individuals who were onboard the aircraft.