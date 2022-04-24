Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Four more cheating cases registered against GBP Group
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Four more cheating cases registered against GBP Group

A day after the Chandigarh Police registered two cases against the promoters of GBP Group, they were named in four more cheating cases in the city
GBP Group’s promoters are facing multiple cheating cases since they left the country, leaving in the lurch over thousands of people who have invested nearly several hundred crores in their multiple residential and commercial projects. (Representative image)
GBP Group’s promoters are facing multiple cheating cases since they left the country, leaving in the lurch over thousands of people who have invested nearly several hundred crores in their multiple residential and commercial projects. (Representative image)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after the Chandigarh Police registered two cases against the promoters of GBP Group, they were named in four more cheating cases in the city.

According to police, Dev Bhushan Gupta of Zirakpur complained that GBP Group’s Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others, and Neeraj Gupta, managing partner of G&G Builders, cheated approximately 2,500 people of 1,500 crore in various projects.

Apart from this, Sanjay Verma and others of Sangrur, Punjab, accused Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, Anupam Gupta and others of GBP Group of cheating them of 2 crore on the pretext of providing a commercial site.

A Sector-19 resident, whose name was not revealed by the police, accused Sunil Kumar, Sandeep Goyal and others of the realty firm for duping her of around 90 lakh in lieu of sale of plots. A woman from Sector 47 also accused the group’s promoters of cheating her of 47.47 lakh.

Following the complaints, police registered four separate cases at the Sector 34 police station under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.

The group’s promoters are facing multiple cases since they left the country, leaving in the lurch over thousands of people who have invested nearly several hundred crores in their multiple residential and commercial projects. Apart from the six cases registered against them by the Chandigarh Police in the past two days, 12 more, including those by the Punjab Police, are lodged against them.

Mohali police had previously issued look-out circulars (LOC) against the group’s three directors – Pardeep Gupta, Raman Gupta and Satish Gupta – who are believed to be in Dubai.

The Punjab local bodies department had also initiated civil and criminal proceedings against the group’s management in 2021 after they left the country without completing various real estate projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Most phones recovered from the Ludhiana Central Jail are without SIM cards, which the inmates hide in other places. Moreover, they also scratch out the IMEI numbers of the phones. (HT FILE)

    Staff on toes to prevent rampant use of phones in Ludhiana Central Jail

    The officials deputed at the Ludhiana Central Jail are on their toes following the recovery of 30 mobile phones from inmates in the past 24 days. Most phones recovered from the jail are without SIM cards, which the inmates hide in other places. The SIM cards used in mobile phones recovered from the jail are mostly procured with fake identification. Recent recoveries On April 16, seven mobile phones were found lying abandoned during special checking.

  • Motor boats along a ghat in Varanasi (HT Photo)

    Varanasi CNG city: People opt for clean, green CNG for domestic, commercial uses

    Varanasi is fast becoming a CNG city, with 371 diesel engine boats (DEBs) converted to CNG, and over 12,000 vehicles using CNG as fuel. Besides, piped CNG is being delivered to some 12,500 houses. There are around 900 motor boats which run on the River Ganga in Varanasi. With these steps being taken, officials say that Varanasi is on the way to becoming a CNG City.

  • tusker crossing the road (ht)

    Traffic hit as people take photos of elephants on KWS road in Bahraich

    Traffic movement on Bicchiya-Bahraich road stopped for half an hour after nearly fifty wild elephants came on the road near Bicchia barrier in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday. KWS range officer (RO) Ram Kumar told HT that the road where elephant movement was recorded on Saturday was part of the KWS. KWS also issued a pressnote stating a tusker came on PWD road near Bichhiya forest barrier around 7 am.

  • Villagers have approached district officials to get rid of the stray dogs but nothing has been done yet to catch the canines and ensure safety of children. (Pic for representation)

    Minor girl dies due to stray dog attack, 3rd death in a month

    MEERUT A pack of stray dogs attacked a 12-year-old girl Sahiba in Nalhera village of Saharanpur district on Thursday. Sahiba succumbed to her injuries during treatment in a hospital on Friday. The district has witnessed four incidents within a month when stray dogs attacked children, causing three of them to die. She was taken to a village doctor who allowed her to go after providing initial treatment.

  • Council of Engineers sought an FIR and blamed committee members for burning waste on the grounds of the vegetable market in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Council of Engineers seeks FIR against Ludhiana market committee members for burning waste

    Lambasting the authorities over burning of garbage in bulk at the premises of vegetable market at Bahadurke road, Council of Engineers on Saturday sought an FIR against concerned market committee officials and a submitted a complaint in this regard with the chief minister's office. A copy of the complaint has also been marked to the chief and principal secretaries of the local bodies department, the commissioner of police and the municipal corporation.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out