Chandigarh: Four more cheating cases registered against GBP Group
A day after the Chandigarh Police registered two cases against the promoters of GBP Group, they were named in four more cheating cases in the city.
According to police, Dev Bhushan Gupta of Zirakpur complained that GBP Group’s Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others, and Neeraj Gupta, managing partner of G&G Builders, cheated approximately 2,500 people of ₹1,500 crore in various projects.
Apart from this, Sanjay Verma and others of Sangrur, Punjab, accused Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, Anupam Gupta and others of GBP Group of cheating them of ₹2 crore on the pretext of providing a commercial site.
A Sector-19 resident, whose name was not revealed by the police, accused Sunil Kumar, Sandeep Goyal and others of the realty firm for duping her of around ₹90 lakh in lieu of sale of plots. A woman from Sector 47 also accused the group’s promoters of cheating her of ₹47.47 lakh.
Following the complaints, police registered four separate cases at the Sector 34 police station under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.
The group’s promoters are facing multiple cases since they left the country, leaving in the lurch over thousands of people who have invested nearly several hundred crores in their multiple residential and commercial projects. Apart from the six cases registered against them by the Chandigarh Police in the past two days, 12 more, including those by the Punjab Police, are lodged against them.
Mohali police had previously issued look-out circulars (LOC) against the group’s three directors – Pardeep Gupta, Raman Gupta and Satish Gupta – who are believed to be in Dubai.
The Punjab local bodies department had also initiated civil and criminal proceedings against the group’s management in 2021 after they left the country without completing various real estate projects.
Staff on toes to prevent rampant use of phones in Ludhiana Central Jail
The officials deputed at the Ludhiana Central Jail are on their toes following the recovery of 30 mobile phones from inmates in the past 24 days. Most phones recovered from the jail are without SIM cards, which the inmates hide in other places. The SIM cards used in mobile phones recovered from the jail are mostly procured with fake identification. Recent recoveries On April 16, seven mobile phones were found lying abandoned during special checking.
Varanasi CNG city: People opt for clean, green CNG for domestic, commercial uses
Varanasi is fast becoming a CNG city, with 371 diesel engine boats (DEBs) converted to CNG, and over 12,000 vehicles using CNG as fuel. Besides, piped CNG is being delivered to some 12,500 houses. There are around 900 motor boats which run on the River Ganga in Varanasi. With these steps being taken, officials say that Varanasi is on the way to becoming a CNG City.
Traffic hit as people take photos of elephants on KWS road in Bahraich
Traffic movement on Bicchiya-Bahraich road stopped for half an hour after nearly fifty wild elephants came on the road near Bicchia barrier in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday. KWS range officer (RO) Ram Kumar told HT that the road where elephant movement was recorded on Saturday was part of the KWS. KWS also issued a pressnote stating a tusker came on PWD road near Bichhiya forest barrier around 7 am.
Minor girl dies due to stray dog attack, 3rd death in a month
MEERUT A pack of stray dogs attacked a 12-year-old girl Sahiba in Nalhera village of Saharanpur district on Thursday. Sahiba succumbed to her injuries during treatment in a hospital on Friday. The district has witnessed four incidents within a month when stray dogs attacked children, causing three of them to die. She was taken to a village doctor who allowed her to go after providing initial treatment.
Council of Engineers seeks FIR against Ludhiana market committee members for burning waste
Lambasting the authorities over burning of garbage in bulk at the premises of vegetable market at Bahadurke road, Council of Engineers on Saturday sought an FIR against concerned market committee officials and a submitted a complaint in this regard with the chief minister's office. A copy of the complaint has also been marked to the chief and principal secretaries of the local bodies department, the commissioner of police and the municipal corporation.
