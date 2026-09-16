Concern for Gurugram: Sec 109 locals flags roads, drainage, lighting woes

Residents of Sector 109 along the Dwarka Expressway have raised concerns over missing internal roads, poor sanitation, inadequate last-mile connectivity and non-functional streetlights, alleging that civic infrastructure has failed to keep pace with the rapid growth of high-rise residential societies in the area. Residents said poorly lit internal roads create safety concerns after dark, particularly for pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and women. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HINDUSTAN TIMES) The sector has eight high-rise societies, with thousands of families living in the area. Residents said several basic civic facilities remain inadequate despite repeated complaints to authorities. “Sector 109 has eight high-rise societies, and residents moved here with several expectations. However, we are seeing a completely different picture, with the area increasingly neglected by civic agencies,” said Reema Katiyar, a resident of Sector 109. ‘Missing roads, drainage’

A cratered internal road in Sector 109, seen on Tuesday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HINDUSTAN TIMES)

One of the major concerns is the absence of the planned 24-metre internal road connecting high-rise colonies to the main road. Residents said not a single 24-metre road has been developed so far, leaving more than 5,000 families dependent on a narrow revenue road that they allege is in poor condition. Gaurav Prakash, a resident of Brisk, Lumbini, said the poor connectivity makes commuting difficult. “More than 5,000 families rely on the narrow revenue road, which is also in poor condition. It is essentially a muddy track with uneven patches, and residents have been using it to reach the main road for years,” he said. Residents said the situation worsens during the monsoon because of inadequate drainage and sewerage infrastructure. “During heavy rains, our societies become islands, with waterlogging all around,” Prakash said. “There are no roads, no drains and no sewer lines. Despite repeated complaints to the civic agencies, there is no action. We are just receiving assurances and nothing else,” said Anad Raj Gunjan, another resident. On March 4, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced land acquisition to expedite development of long-pending 24-metre internal roads in sectors 58 to 115. Residents also said the Sector 109/112 dividing road has remained incomplete and poorly maintained for nearly two to two-and-a-half years, causing inconvenience to thousands of people. Satpal Singh, Ward Councillor, said an estimate for repairs of the revenue road has been prepared and tenders will be floated. “After the monsoon, we will be taking up this work,” he said. Neha Sharma, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) spokesperson, told HT that work on the sector dividing road is expected to be completed by September 30. “There were issues with bitumen availability and other supply-chain disruptions amid the Middle East war-like situation. Teams are working to complete all necessary repair work by the end of this month,” she said. ‘Poor sanitation’

Illegally dumped waste at an empty plot in Sector 109 near Chintels Paradiso society, seen on Tuesday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HINDUSTAN TIMES)