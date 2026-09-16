HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 16, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Main Hall, Main Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: September 14 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: World Alzheimer’s Day | The Earlier You Know, The More You Can Do: A Dementia Diagnosis Matters (Speaker: Dr Manjari Tripathi)