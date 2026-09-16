HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 16, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Standing on Sacred Ground
Where: Main Hall, Main Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: September 14 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: World Alzheimer’s Day | The Earlier You Know, The More You Can Do: A Dementia Diagnosis Matters (Speaker: Dr Manjari Tripathi)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Ramayana – Traditional Indian Art
Where: Bagu Mithu, GP - 42, Maurya Enclave, Pitampura
When: September 16
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line)
#LitTalk
What: 4th Kapila Vatsyayan Memorial Lecture 2026 | I Sing Therefore I am Ft. TM Krishna (vocalist-author)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 16
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Trial Standup Comedy Show Ft. Tushar Basra
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Second Floor, Hauz Khas Village
When: September 16
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Grand Affair – Festive Edit
Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: September 16
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction